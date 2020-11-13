AUD traders heads up - its a big week ahead for RBA speakers - Lowe, Debelle, Kent

A huge week coming up from the Reserve Bank of Australia

16 November 2020, 7.40 pm Sydney time, 0840GMT

Philip Lowe, Governor, topic is - Covid, Our Changing Economy and Monetary Policy

17 November 9.30 am Sydney time, 2230GMT

Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), at The Australian Securitisation Forum 202017 November 2020, 9.30 am AEDT

17 November 2020, 11.30 am AEDT (0030GMT)



Minutes of November 2020 Monetary Policy Meeting





17 November 2020, 5.00 pm AEDT 0700GMT



Panel participation by Dep Gov. Guy Debelle, Chair of the Global Foreign Exchange Committee to ACI/Refinitiv on the Evolution of FX Benchmarks





18 November 2020, 9.00 am AEDT (2200GMT)



Panel participation by Philip Lowe, Governor, at The Australian's Strategic Forum 2020

The RBA recently switched to targeting actual inflation instead of its (wrong for many years) forecasts for inflation. Thre is plenty of scope for the officials abopve to discuss this new policy, and other policy options, at these events next week.





