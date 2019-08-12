AUD traders heads up for an RBA speaker soon (on monetary policy)

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent is speaking from 2250GMT

The topic is The Usual Transmission - Monetary Policy and Financial Conditions





Given the topic it seems likely there will be some pertinent comments. I am not sure if there is a Q&A to follow, but stay tuned I guess.

The RBA is in easy mode, having cut rates in June and July, 25bps each time. Currently monitoring economic developments ahead of what the market expects will be further rate cuts. The most recent SoMP from the Bank (Statement on Monetary policy) contains the usual (over) optimistic forecasts. I hope they are right but doubt it.











