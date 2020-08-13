AUD traders - heads up for RBA Governor Lowe speaking on Friday 14 August 2020
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is appearing in front of the Parliament's House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics
- Friday 14 August 2020
- from 9.30am local time which is 2330GMT
The RBA is currently in a very accommodative policy stance, is urging more fiscal support for the economy, sees a weak outlook ahead and further risks from virus outbreaks and lockdown responses. Lowe will reiterate all of this, and more, tomorrow.
