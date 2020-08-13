AUD traders - heads up for RBA Governor Lowe speaking on Friday 14 August 2020

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is appearing in front of the Parliament's House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics

Friday 14 August 2020

from 9.30am local time which is 2330GMT This will be a 3 hour or so session with plenty from the Governor on his economic outlook and that for policy also. This will be a 3 hour or so session with plenty from the Governor on his economic outlook and that for policy also.





The RBA is currently in a very accommodative policy stance, is urging more fiscal support for the economy, sees a weak outlook ahead and further risks from virus outbreaks and lockdown responses. Lowe will reiterate all of this, and more, tomorrow.





Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe









