AUD traders - heads up for RBA Governor Lowe speaking on Friday 14 August 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is appearing in front of the Parliament's House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics

  • Friday 14 August 2020 
  • from 9.30am local time which is 2330GMT
This will be a 3 hour or so session with plenty from the Governor on his economic outlook and that for policy also. 

The RBA is currently in a very accommodative policy stance, is urging more fiscal support for the economy, sees a weak outlook ahead and further risks from virus outbreaks and lockdown responses. Lowe will reiterate all of this, and more, tomorrow.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe
