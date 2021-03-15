AUD traders - heads up for RBA March 2021 policy meeting minutes due at 0030GMT

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe has been a non-stop talking head at various events since the meeting so I'm not sure we'll be getting too much more info from these minutes.

If there is going to be anything of interest in the minutes it'll be any extra detail on bond yields and bond yield targets.

The 3 year is of interest (3yr bond yield target - the RBA has intervened heavily to keep this around target (0.1%)).

Also, anything on the RBA switching from April 2024 to November 2024 bonds



