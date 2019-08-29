AUD traders - heads up for RBA meeting on the US holiday

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet on Tuesday 3 September

decision and statement due at 0430GMT

For traders in the US that is still Monday September 2, i.e. the holiday day. Just a heads up if you are trading AUD …. something to fret over for the long weekend!





Will it be a non-event? This via ING who indeed think so:

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Governor Philip Lowe has recently pointed to policy challenges as "political shocks are turning into economic shocks" and argued about government stimulus as more impactful than cutting interest rates, which risks pushing up asset prices. This suggests the RBA meeting next week will likely pass as a non-event, while Australia's GDP growth has continued to slow

expect no change to the 1.0% RBA policy rate

we expect the RBA policy pause to continue until the end of the year













