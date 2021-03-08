AUD traders heads up - RBA Gov. Lowe to speak on 10 March

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking on Wednesday at 2200 GMT.

his topic will be The Recovery, Investment and Monetary Policy

the venue is the Australian Financial Review Business Summit, Sydney

Posting this as in scanning some bank notes for clients I've seen reports of the day of his speech varying from Tuesday to Wednesday. Its Wednesday, local Australia time, 10 March at 9am Sydney time (2200GMT)





As of what will be of most interest, Any comments on the Bank's economic &/or policy outlook, yield curve control and other yield control topics (especially in light of the RBA's recent sizeable intervention in 3 year bonds) , will be closely monitored.















