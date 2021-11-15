AUD traders heads up - RBA Governor Lowe speaks on Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking on 16 November 2021.

his topic is Recent Trends in Inflation

Start time is 1.30pm Sydney, which is 0230 GMT. The upcoming RBA December meeting (Tuesday the 7th) is the final RBA meeting for the year. Lowe's speech tomorrow and his statement accompanying the meeting decision are his last scheduled chances to make his case for the Bank to remain on hold with the cash rate until 2024 at the earliest.





ps. Also due Tuesday 16 Nov. from the RBA is the minutes of the November meeting. Due at 0030 GMT.







