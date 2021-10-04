AUD traders heads up - RBA monetary policy decision due Tuesday 5 October 2021

The Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision and statement from Governor Lowe is due at 0330 GMT on Tuesday.

No changes are expected to policy settings:

cash rate 0.1% expected unchanged (Governor Lowe insists its unlikely to rise until 2024)

the weekly pace of government bond purchase is expected to remain unchanged at AUD4bn, out to the middle of February next year

NAB's preview is pithy:

the RBA meeting tomorrow should be a non-event

the focus in Australia (is) on the planned reopening in NSW from October 11th

ASB also not expecting any changes:

In fact the remainder of the year should be quiet for RBA policy watchers with no changes to monetary policy in the pipeline until the current round of bond buying is completed in February 2022.

What will be of interest are any further comments on the outlook for macroprudential measures which we expect to be reintroduced late 2021 or early 2022.

RBA Gov Lowe:



