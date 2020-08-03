AUD traders heads up - RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday - preview

Reserve Bank of Australia August 2020 meeting statement is due at 0430GMT on Tuesday 3 August 2020

There is very little expectation of any change in policy although I have seen one local securities firm analyst tipping a rate cut (to 0.1%).





While no policy change is expected focus will be on Governor Lowe's accompanying statement for Banks views on the outlook, especially in light of reintroduced lock down measures in Melbourne, and the move to make them even harsher announced on Sunday.





Later this week, Friday (due at 0130GMT) is the release of the latest quarterly RBA Statement on Monetary Policy. More to come on this upon approach. (ps. 15 minutes after the SoMP Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic), will be speaking, at the Australian Business Economists webinar)





Ellis and Lowe



