AUD traders heads up - RBA policy meeting minutes coming up on Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia December meeting monetary policy minutes preview

Due at 0030GMT on Tuesday 16 December 2019.





The RBA has become a little more upbeat on the economy in recent weeks. With the government today releasing their MYEFO ( link here ) that indicated the RBA is on its own with no fiscal support coming from the government (the fin min reiterated the message ) the RBA will need to be optimistic.





Apart from the upbeat message (although there will be negative mixed in) the RBA will emphasise its in watching assessing mode for now.





Note, the next RBA meeting is February 4.





---

Later this week (Thursday) is the week's big data point - the employment report for November. I'll have more to come on this as we approach.



