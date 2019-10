Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks on Tuesday 29 October

at 5.45pm Sydney time, which is 0645GMT

Speech title is Some Echoes of Melville - its the Sir Leslie Melville Lecture, Canberra. I'm not sure what to expect in terms of comments on the economy and policy.







On Wednesday 30 October we get third quarter inflation data

at 0030 GMT

I posted a quick preview here: