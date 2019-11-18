AUD traders - RBA minutes are due today - preview

Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting minutes are due at 0030 GMT

There are unlikely to be any surprises, given the Statement on Monetary Policy (which details the RBA's economic forecasts) has been released since the meeting took place

our view that more easing is likely. We have another 25bp cash rate cut in our forecasts in

February 2020.



Westpac note also the SoMP followed the Nov meeting

While forecasts were left relatively unchanged in the November Statement on Monetary Policy, the Overview noted "the Board was mindful that rates were already very low and that each further cut brings closer the point at which other policy options come into play"







