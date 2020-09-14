AUD traders - RBA minutes (September meeting) due Tuesday 14 September 2020

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes due at 0130GMT.

The minutes are unlikely to contain much new, although Governor Lowe did note in his statement accompanying the meeting this month that the Board 'continues to consider how further monetary measures could support recovery.'





That is, Lowe raised market expectations for further policy easing ahead. The minutes may have some detail on what was discussed. I suspect its too early to get much concrete, but that is the point of interest in the minutes tomorrow.



















