AUD traders - RBA October meeting minutes due soon, at 0030GMT

Expectations are not high for the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes.

But, they are of interest.





ANZ:

looking for clues as to the timing of the next rate cut given the dovish tone in the post-meeting statement

NAB:

minutes …. likely maintaining the dovish tone adopted in the post-meeting press release which emphasised the goal of full employment

ASB/CBA:

(RBA) cut the cash rate to a record low of 0.75% in October. The Governor's accompanying statement was dovish and reiterated the Bank's easing bias.

The stated aim of "full employment" rather than simply "reducing unemployment" (as was the case in the September Statement) is a more ambitious aim.

Overall, the October Minutes will be dovish and will confirm the Bank's willingness to lower the cash rate if needed.





