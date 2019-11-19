AUD traders - reminder RBA minutes are due at the bottom of the hour

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia  November meeting minutes coming up at 0030GMT

Previews:
A rate cut in February is expected, or if not Feb then soon thereafter. Given the SoMP that followed the November meeting its difficult to think the meeting minutes will have much to dissuade that view. Any extended discussion of non conventional policy is a bearish risk for AUD from these. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose