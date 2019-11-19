AUD traders - reminder RBA minutes are due at the bottom of the hour
Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting minutes coming up at 0030GMT
A rate cut in February is expected, or if not Feb then soon thereafter. Given the SoMP that followed the November meeting its difficult to think the meeting minutes will have much to dissuade that view. Any extended discussion of non conventional policy is a bearish risk for AUD from these.