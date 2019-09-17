AUD weaker - RBA minutes and China news appear to be the catalysts

The minutes of the RBA September meeting minutes post is here:

They are not hawkish and further rate cuts would seem to be on track.





Also of note is the news out of China on the MLF roll today:

It was not unreasonable to have expected a bigger MLF than this, but … nope, not to be. As I noted in that post, a negative for AUD at the margin.





AUD lower on the session. Kiwi is lower too but AUD leading :





Oh, earlier was this too:

This data point tends not to move the forex too much, but it hit a 2 year low so that may be a further factor in the pukeage.



