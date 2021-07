Guy Debelle has just been reappointed as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia for a further five-year term.





This sets him up to succeed current governor Lowe when his term expires. Lowe's seven-year term finishes in September 2023. Lowe, of course, may be reappointed (for a further three years) - the previous gov. Glenn Stevens served an extra three years, as did his predecessor Ian Macfarlane.