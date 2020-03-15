Australia - RBA has added around AUD 6bn to banking system liquidity

Reserve Bank of Australia injection of funds, A$ 5.9bn

There were comments from the RBA earlier but I prioritised the Fed, catching up with these from earlier:

  • says regulators and government working closely together
  • says Australia's financial system is resilient and it is well placed to deal with the effects of covid-19
  • says banking system is well capitalised and is in a strong liquidity position

Also a statement from Australia's Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) 

  • says substantial financial buffers are available to be drawn down if required to support the economy
  • says trading liquidity has deteriorated in some markets and financial institutions are having to adjust to a more volatile environment
  • says RBA will be conducting one-month and three-month repurchase (repo) operations until further notice
  • says RBA will conduct repo operations of six-months maturity or longer at least weekly
  • says APRA ensuring banks pre-position themselves to take advantage of the rba's supportive measures
  • says APRA and ASIC will take account of the circumstances in which lenders, acting reasonably, are currently operating
  • says emphasising the importance of a continuing supply of credit, particularly to small businesses
  • says meeting with major lenders later this week


