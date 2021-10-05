Australian dollar dribbled a little lower after the APRA news

Post is here on the financial stability moves from the Australian prudential regulator (one of 4 Australian prudential regulators -see the post for why):

Australian prudential regulator has tightened up home loan rules In tightening up a macro-prudential requirement (in this case a great interest rate buffer) it has, at the margin diminished the probability of a rate hike from the =RBA. Before you guffaw at this line of reasoning I'll admit its pretty tenuous ... the RBA and its Governor Lowe have said time and again, over and over, that there is to be no rate hike in Australia to expected before 2024. But, like I said, at the margin .... don't GOP betting the farm on it. In tightening up a macro-prudential requirement (in this case a great interest rate buffer) it has, at the margin diminished the probability of a rate hike from the =RBA. Before you guffaw at this line of reasoning I'll admit its pretty tenuous ... the RBA and its Governor Lowe have said time and again, over and over, that there is to be no rate hike in Australia to expected before 2024. But, like I said, at the margin .... don't GOP betting the farm on it.





AUD/USD off a tiny bit only and I don't expect a lasting impact, this is pretty much all yer gonna get on this minor news event:





UPDATE ... as I post AUD/USD is back to basically unchanged.



