Australian dollar pops on the RBA announcement, AUD/USD above 0.67

As I post is circa 0.6715, up around 30 points after the RBA announcement

Check that post out for the RBA reasons for the hold at 0.75%.





The RBA is very timid. They cut rates in 2019 only after the date had slapped them in the face for about 18 months. There are arguments that the RBA needs to save its ammunition with rates so low. One of the clowns said in the past there was a risk of over stimulating the economy. Probably not though.













