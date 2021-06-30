Australian economists have a dour outlook on its economy ahead - see no RBA rate hikes until April 2023

A report on a panel of 23 Australian economists makes not very optimistic reading:

expects year-average economic growth (the measure reported in the budget) to slide from 4% this financial year to just 2.2% by 2024-25

forecasts much weaker business investment ... lower household spending

but higher wage growth and lower unemployment

expects a flat share market

On the AUD:

the panel expects ... exchange rate to stay where it is at around 76 US cents as it has for years

noting that much will depend on the iron ore price and the strength of the US economy

