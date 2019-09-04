Australian GDP growth is under RBA forecast (again) - where now for the RBA?

Implications for the rbaa Reserve Bank of Australia from today's daya (via WPAC)

To achieve the RBA's forecast of 2.5% growth for 2019 the second half of 2019 will need to register growth of 1.6% (more than 3.0% annualised). That now seems out of reach and makes the assumption of a "leap" to 2.75% in 2020 even more heroic.

and In that regard, the partials around retail and residential building activity that we have seen for the start of the September quarter are also disappointing.

These results therefore further strengthen the case for a rate cut in the very near term.

Bolding is mine.

Westpac RBA forecast is for a cut at the next RBA meeting in October















