Australia's McCrann says RBA interest rate cut on Tuesday almost certain
Australian journalist Terry McCrann has in the past been very accurate on his RBA calls.
His latest:
- "We will now all but certainly get a rate cut from the Reserve Bank on Tuesday "
Banks have already been piling on today:
- JP Morgan forecast an RBA rate cut on Tuesday (3 March)
- Goldman Sachs forecasts an RBA interest rate cut tomorrow, and another to follow
Market pricing also:
--
Meanwhile, local equities:
- NZD down more than 3.5%
- ASX down more than 2.2%