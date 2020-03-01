Australia's McCrann says RBA interest rate cut on Tuesday almost certain

Australian journalist Terry McCrann has in the past been very accurate on his RBA calls.

His latest:
  • "We will now all but certainly get a rate cut from the Reserve Bank on Tuesday "
Banks have already been piling on today:
Market pricing also:

Meanwhile, local equities:
  • NZD down more than 3.5%
  • ASX down more than 2.2%

