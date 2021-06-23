Awaiting RBA Ellis' speech - due at 0355 GMT
I had posted 0315 GMT ... but 0355 GMT is the correct time.
I posted a bit of a preview earlier:
Ellis heads the economics team at the RBA so its very likely she will have something to say on the labour market, and do note she is the first speaker we have had from the RBA since last week's white-hot jobs report:
- Australian May Employment Change +115.2K (expected +30K) & Unemployment Rate: 5.1% (expected 5.5%)
- Australia's 'stunning' jobs report, wage pressure 'will only grow'
- More on Westpac forecasting an RBA cash rate hike in early 2023
- CBA now forecasting the RBA to hike rates from November 2022
- ANZ's latest call on RBA rate hikes - beginning in H2 2023
- The labour market is tightening faster than we expected, potentially pressuring our call for a rate hike in H2 2023.