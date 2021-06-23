Awaiting RBA Ellis' speech - due at 0355 GMT

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I had posted 0315 GMT ... but 0355 GMT is the correct time. 

I posted a bit of a preview earlier:

 Ellis heads the economics team at the RBA so its very likely she will have something to say on the labour market, and do note she is the first speaker we have had from the RBA since last week's white-hot jobs report:The report catalysed rate hike calls from:Although ANZ had pre-empted the report with their early call:HSBC is not so sure though:

