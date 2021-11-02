Awaiting the RBA policy statement due very soon - a reminder on slow wages growth

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Adding this in related to the earlier data: Australia Consumer Confidence weekly index 108.4 (prior 106.8)

In the weekly sentiment data is also an inflation expectations data point, ANZ made a specific point on it earlier (see the linked post above).

Interestingly, on Monday there was also this: 
While we wait for the RBA announcement: 
  • due at 0330 GMT on Tuesday 02 November 2021 
ANZ note:
  • "Higher inflation expectations signal that wages are accelerating at a faster pace than what the RBA thought," 
  • "But the important piece of the puzzle is that while wages growth is picking up, it's picking up to a level that's well short of where it needs to be."
(Bolding is mine - the Reserve Bank of Australia want to see faster wage growth to spur inflation on. As I noted earlier, one high CPI reading is not going to prompt the RBA to do an about-face on policy today.)
