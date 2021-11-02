Awaiting the RBA policy statement due very soon - a reminder on slow wages growth
Adding this in related to the earlier data: Australia Consumer Confidence weekly index 108.4 (prior 106.8)
In the weekly sentiment data is also an inflation expectations data point, ANZ made a specific point on it earlier (see the linked post above).
Interestingly, on Monday there was also this:
While we wait for the RBA announcement:
- due at 0330 GMT on Tuesday 02 November 2021
ANZ note:
- "Higher inflation expectations signal that wages are accelerating at a faster pace than what the RBA thought,"
- "But the important piece of the puzzle is that while wages growth is picking up, it's picking up to a level that's well short of where it needs to be."
(Bolding is mine - the Reserve Bank of Australia want to see faster wage growth to spur inflation on. As I noted earlier, one high CPI reading is not going to prompt the RBA to do an about-face on policy today.)