Axios: US and Israel held secret talks on Iran "plan B"

Axios is reporting





Axios is reporting that US and Israel have held secret talks on Iran last week to discuss a possible "plan B" if nuclear talks are not resumed.





Israel stressed the need to move ahead with Plan B due to stalemate in diplomatic talks and Iran's nuclear acceleration



US stressed that is also concerned about the stalemate and said the US would impose additional sanctions on Iran if talks don't resume soon A White House spokesperson said that the US remains engaged in ongoing consultations with the Israeli government.







Iran foreign minister said on Tuesday that Iran would be ready to resume Vienna nuclear talks in a few weeks, but those overtures are just that.







Read the full story HERE





The price of crude oil has moved higher and currently trades around $72.13 up $1.31 or 1.85%.



Looking at the hourly chart, the price is moving away from its 100 hour moving average at $71.41. A swing low today stalled against the 50% midpoint of the move down from last week's high to the low reached yesterday at $69.38. That level came in at $71.25.







