Bailey: We watch sterling very carefully, we take not of the recent fall

Comments from the new Bank of England leader:

  • Huge amount of uncertainty about economic outlook, working on a best estimate is a challenge
  • BOE will do what's needed to help the economy
  • We watch sterling very carefully, we take not of the recent fall
  • Covid corporate financing facility is a first step, aims to be operation next week, could be expanded
  • Effect on big companies has become much starker since last week
  • Keeping markets open is important
  • Supporting wages can be done by direct measures, Sunak has said more measures to come
  • Negative rates in UK would be likely to hurt bank lending and household confidence
There's nothing surprising here.

Here was one from earlier:

"Anybody who says, 'I can make a load of money by shorting' which might not be frankly in the interest of the economy, the interest of the people, just stop doing what you're doing."
I mean, anyone short GBP certainly made a load of money in the past week.
