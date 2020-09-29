Bailey: We have a lot of practical work to do before we could cut below zero

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

More from the BOE leader

  • If we cut rates below zero, would need to explain it very carefully to public
  • Cannot put a date on when we could do it
  • Tiered interest rates would add operational complexity
  • I don't expect a sharp downward move in house prices when stamp duty land tax exemption expires, but would not be surprised to see transactions fall a bit
Importantly, he's not saying they're going to do it; he's just reiterating that they're taking steps to make it an option.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose