Bailey: We have a lot of practical work to do before we could cut below zero

If we cut rates below zero, would need to explain it very carefully to public

Cannot put a date on when we could do it

Tiered interest rates would add operational complexity

I don't expect a sharp downward move in house prices when stamp duty land tax exemption expires, but would not be surprised to see transactions fall a bit



Importantly, he's not saying they're going to do it; he's just reiterating that they're taking steps to make it an option.

