Bank of Canada announces term repo operations

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Similar moves to the Fed

  • Announces expansion of bond buyback programs
  • Announces expansion of term repo operations
  • Measures aimed at supporting functioning of markets
  • Buybacks will be conducted weekly
  • Will add 6-month and 12-month repos
  • Operations will occur bi-weekly starting March 17
This is similar to what the Fed announced today, only it's for 6-12 months rather than 3 months. The declines in Canadian banks over the past week have been extremely worrisome.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose