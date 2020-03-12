Bank of Canada announces term repo operations

Announces expansion of bond buyback programs

Announces expansion of term repo operations

Measures aimed at supporting functioning of markets

Buybacks will be conducted weekly

Will add 6-month and 12-month repos

Operations will occur bi-weekly starting March 17



This is similar to what the Fed announced today, only it's for 6-12 months rather than 3 months. The declines in Canadian banks over the past week have been extremely worrisome.

