Bank of Canada appoints Carolyn Rogers as new deputy

Rogers to serve seven-year term







The Bank of Canada appointed Carolyn Rogers as senior deputy on Monday.





Rogers currently serves as Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision at the Bank for International Settlements and will start her new position on December 15.





In a release, the BOC said Rogers will focus on the financial system " will oversee the Bank's strategic planning and operations, and provide leadership to the Bank's role in promoting a stable and efficient financial system."





"Carolyn Rogers' wide-ranging experience and unique set of skills superbly complement those of Governor Tiff Macklem and rest of the Bank's Governing Council," said Claire Kennedy, Lead Director and Chair of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors. "Her deep knowledge of the Canadian financial system, federal and provincial financial institutions, and payments systems will be invaluable to the Bank in its financial stability responsibilities, and its continued work on payments modernization, central bank digital currency, climate risks and the digitalization of the economy and financial system."





Rogers is the only woman on the six-person BOC rate-setting committee following the departure of Carolyn Wilkins.

