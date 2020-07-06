Bank of Canada Q2 business outlook future sales -35.0 vs +22.0 prior

Prior was 22.0

Overall business outlook survey -7.0 vs -0.7 prior (revised to -0.5)



Survey interviews from mid-May to early June

BOC says survey suggests sentiment is strongly negative in all regions and sectors because of the pandemic and drop in oil prices

Businesses expect weakness in domestic and foreign demand to continue

Businesses in most regions and sectors intend to significantly cut their investment spending

Half of exporters expect sales abroad to decrease over next 12 months

Credit conditions have tightened significantly but gov't measures a helpful offset

The BOC also launched a separate survey of consumer expectations and noted that 1-year inflation expectations increased slightly to 2.8% vs 2.5% prior. The BOC says that may reflect a rise in food prices.





The BOC asked a special question in the survey. To what extent do you think your sales/workforce will be back to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next 12 months?











