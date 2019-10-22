Bank of Canada business outlook survey: Future sales +23.0 vs +23.0 prior

Highlights of the Bank of Canada's quarterly business outlook survey





Prior was +23.0

Overall outlook +0.4 vs +0.2 prior (revised to -0.1)

Futures sales positive in most regions, led by Quebec

Foreign demand slightly positive but weighed down by trade tensions

Plans to hire and invest more in next12 months are healthy outside of energy-producing regions

Firms anticipate capacity pressures will increase over next 12 months

Input price pressures expected to soften modestly due to falling commodity prices

Inflation expectations unchanged, majority still anticipate inflation will be in lower half of bank's target range

Investment intentions +28 vs +20 prior

Employment +31 vs +36

Some or significant capacity restraints +50 vs +42 prior

Labour shortages +34 vs +28 prior



Full report



From the senior loan officer survey: Firms reporting marginal easing in credit conditions



The survey pointed to a slight improvement in business sentiment overall but there are some worries, including this:





Firms' expectations of US economic growth have, however, weakened somewhat; several businesses refer to adverse impacts from US-China trade tensions. Some respondents now expect a small US recession over the next 12 months



Looking through the survey, it's very difficult to build a compelling case for a Bank of Canada cut. The market is pricing in a 14% chance of a cut before year end and nearly 50% by this time next year. Obviously, if the weakness comes, it will come from abroad.