Bank of Canada business survey due on Monday - what to expect
A preview of the BoC business survey for Q4, summary comments via TD:
- The BOS and CSCE take on added importance given uncertainty around the 2nd wave of COVID. The BOS consultation period aligns with a sharp increase in cases that should weigh on expected future sales, although the BoC will also be focused on capacity indicators. while the CSCE will provide colour on consumer expectations for inflation. consumption, and the housing market.
There is no 'expectations' for the headline data:
- Business Outlook Future Sales, prior 39.00
- Overall Business Outlook, prior -2.2
--
Bank of Canada regional offices interview business leaders from about 100 firms to gather a broad range of economic perspectives for the quarterly Business Outlook Surveys (BOS).
The Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations (CSCE) is also a quarterly survey:
- household views of inflation, the labour market and household finances