Bank of Canada cuts rates by 50 basis points vs a 25 cut expected

The overnight rate was lowered to 1.25%



Prior was 1.75%

Stands ready to adjust monetary policy further if required

Outlook is clearly weaker now than it was in January



Coronavirus is a material negative shock to Canadian and global outlook

Business activity in some regions has fallen sharply and supply chains have been disrupted



It is likely that as the virus spreads, business and consumer confidence will deteriorate, further depressing activity.

It is becoming clear that the first quarter of 2020 will be weaker than the Bank had expected

Rail line blockades, strikes by Ontario teachers, and winter storms in some regions are dampening economic activity in the first quarter

The Canadian dollar fell on the headlines with USD/CAD rising to 1.3400 from 1.3335. I warned repeatedly ahead of the decision that the BOC doesn't like to have higher rates than the Federal Reserve.



