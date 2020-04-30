Bank of Canada Governor Poloz spoke earlier - recap
- Reuters: Poloz has said repeatedly that one of the bank's key areas of focus has been to create liquidity to ensure financial markets keep functioning well.
- MNI: The situation is much more like a natural disaster than a typical economic recession -- with policies designed to essentially stop the clock and later restart it. Economic recoveries from natural disasters are usually quite rapid and robust.
Poloz retires from his position in June: