Bank of Canada meet next week - expectations are for on hold

The BoC meet September 4, the latest polling of analysts have a no change decision the unanimous expectation.

poll of nearly 40 economists by Reuters

benchmark rate to be left unchanged at 1.75%

22 of 39 also predicted no change to BoC rates in Q4

remaining predicted the bank would cut rates in the fourth quarter, including two who saw a 50-basis-point cut

More:





BoC meeting in early July showed no sign of any easing in policy

steady domestic activity

Risk to the global economy has risen with increased U.S.-China trade war tension





"The risks from heightened trade tensions, and the new round of tariffs which are going to take effect this weekend, just increase the downside risks to the economic outlook in the second half of the year," said Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets. "With the Fed likely easing in September and then again in October, it looks as if it would be the prudent thing to do for the BoC to take up some insurance as well."













