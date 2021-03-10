Bank of Canada monetary policy decision due Wednesday 10 March 2021 - preview (and where for CAD?)

This snippet via BoA's preview:

Says the BoC is skewing hawkish on rates and forex, and thus BoA are looking for CAD to outperform

The Bank will have to acknowledge much better growth than it anticipated without "pushing back on the recent fierce movement in rates". Adds that this will be a difficult balance to strike and thus the risk is the BOC sounds "too constructive"

BoA look for a short-term risk of USD/CAD re-testing 1.25 (this is BoA's year-end target)