Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting on Wednesday 3 June 2020 - preview

Policy announcement and statement due at 1400GMT

There are no accompanying forecasts

There is no accompanying press conference

Adam Button Tiff Macklem takes over as Governor from Poloz on Wednesday

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 0.25%

And to leave its asset purchase QE programs largely unchanged also

purchases of provincial and corporate bonds have only just begun in the last few weeks







Note that on the following day, Thursday this week, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle will deliver the Bank's Economic Progress report by video conference.





As Macklem settles in to the new head role look for July to provide updated forecasts and perhaps some tinkering with policy settings.

