Bank of Canada policy meeting Wednesday 8 September 2021 - no change expected
The real quick preview of what to expect from the BoC monetary policy meeting today is that its widely expected to delay any further tapering of QE:
- Data has been on the weaker side over the past month
- The BoC do a full review of forecasts at the meeting following today's, its more likely any decisions will be made then (the date of the next meeting is October 28)
