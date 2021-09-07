Bank of Canada policy meeting Wednesday 8 September 2021 - no change expected

The real quick preview of what to expect from the BoC monetary policy meeting today is that its widely expected to delay any further tapering of QE:

  • Data has been on the weaker side over the past month
  • The BoC do a full review of forecasts at the meeting following today's, its more likely any decisions will be made then (the date of the next meeting is October 28)
