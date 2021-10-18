Bank of Canada Q3 business outlook survey: Future sales 54 vs 47 prior

Highlights of the Bank of Canada's quarterly business outlook survey





Prior was 47

Business Outlook survey (BOS) shows continued improvement in business sentiment with overall indicator at record 4.73 vs 4.17 prior (revised to 3.96)

1 year ahead inflation expectations hit record 3.72% but spike seen as temporary

Most firms anticipate healthy growth in domestic and foreign demand, particularly US demand

Many businesses face supply constraints that will limit sales and put upward pressure on costs

Labour shortages are frequent and have intensified from last year

Demand pressures and supply challenges are driving widespread plans to invest, hire staff and increase prices

Greater share of firms -- particularly large firms -- plan to invest more in machinery and equipment







The next BOC rate decision is October 27. There was briefly a question of whether or not they would continue to the taper but with all the inflation concerns now, it's in little doubt. The market is expecting the BOC to begin a rate hiking cycle in the middle of 2022.





After reading through this report, I wouldn't be surprised if the Bank of Canada turned more hawkish in two weeks.