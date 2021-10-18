Bank of Canada Q3 business outlook survey: Future sales 54 vs 47 prior
Highlights of the Bank of Canada's quarterly business outlook survey
- Prior was 47
- Business Outlook survey (BOS) shows continued improvement in business sentiment with overall indicator at record 4.73 vs 4.17 prior (revised to 3.96)
- 1 year ahead inflation expectations hit record 3.72% but spike seen as temporary
- Most firms anticipate healthy growth in domestic and foreign demand, particularly US demand
- Many businesses face supply constraints that will limit sales and put upward pressure on costs
- Labour shortages are frequent and have intensified from last year
- Demand pressures and supply challenges are driving widespread plans to invest, hire staff and increase prices
- Greater share of firms -- particularly large firms -- plan to invest more in machinery and equipment
The next BOC rate decision is October 27. There was briefly a question of whether or not they would continue to the taper but with all the inflation concerns now, it's in little doubt. The market is expecting the BOC to begin a rate hiking cycle in the middle of 2022.
After reading through this report, I wouldn't be surprised if the Bank of Canada turned more hawkish in two weeks.