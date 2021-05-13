ICYMI - Bank of England Gov Bailey also says there might be a case for digital currency
I posted earlier on ICYMI - BoE Dep Gov Cunliffe sees good reasons for the Bank to issue its own digital currency
In order to dot the is and cross the ts Governor Bailey has thrown his support in also:
- "It may well be that we do end up with a digital currency. It's a few years off at the moment," use of cash falling
- creating a central bank-backed currency would have significant impacts on the financial system and beyond
- "Security, that is an issue for us. Privacy, that's a big issue, a very big issue"
Bailey spoke Thursday Uk time, catch up further here at Reuters.
