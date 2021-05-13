ICYMI - Bank of England Gov Bailey also says there might be a case for digital currency

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted earlier on ICYMI - BoE Dep Gov Cunliffe sees good reasons for the Bank to issue its own digital currency

In order to dot the is and cross the ts Governor Bailey has thrown his support in also:
  • "It may well be that we do end up with a digital currency. It's a few years off at the moment," use of cash falling
  • creating a central bank-backed currency would have significant impacts on the financial system and beyond
  • "Security, that is an issue for us. Privacy, that's a big issue, a very big issue"

Bailey spoke Thursday Uk time, catch up further here at Reuters. 

Bailey (circled) prior to becoming Gov. 
I posted earlier on ICYMI - BoE Dep Gov Cunliffe sees good reasons for the Bank to issue its own digital currency


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose