Bank of England meet this week - how the 9 votes will fall

The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE meet Thursday, November 4 2021.

Two have already voted for tighter policy, albeit not through rate hikes,

have already voted for tighter policy, albeit not through rate hikes, and another two , including the Governor Andrew Bailey, are expected to join them in a push for higher borrowing costs

, including the Governor Andrew Bailey, are expected to join them in a push for higher borrowing costs Three other officials have are seen as firmly dovish,

other officials have are seen as firmly dovish, leaving the balance of power in the hands of Ben Broadbent and Jon Cunliffe, who haven't spoken in public recently about rates

Bolding mine. There is more at that link above, more detail on the nuances of the dovish and hawkish viewpoints. A rate hike is not a done deal yet.





There will be more to come on what to expect from the BoE in the days ahead.







