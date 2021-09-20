Bank of England meets Thursday - preview
The BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet on 23 September 2021
- Statement due at 1100 GMT
- Long story short is no change is expected
Snippet preview via Scotia:
- The BoE is on track to end its bond purchases by the end of this year and is unlikely to adjust this target.
- The MPC is expected to vote unanimously to hold Bank Rate at 0.1% and 8-1 with Saunders dissenting again in favour of ending purchases earlier.
- Higher-than-expected recent inflation is likely to be guided as a transitory occurrence with more emphasis placed upon nearer-term growth uncertainties on the path toward tightening policy perhaps as soon as next year.
