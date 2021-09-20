Bank of England meets Thursday - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet on 23 September 2021 

  • Statement due at 1100 GMT
  • Long story short is no change is expected
Snippet preview via Scotia:
  • The BoE is on track to end its bond purchases by the end of this year and is unlikely to adjust this target. 
  • The MPC is expected to vote unanimously to hold Bank Rate at 0.1% and 8-1 with Saunders dissenting again in favour of ending purchases earlier. 
  • Higher-than-expected recent inflation is likely to be guided as a transitory occurrence with more emphasis placed upon nearer-term growth uncertainties on the path toward tightening policy perhaps as soon as next year.

Bank of England Governor Bailey:
