Bank of England monetary policy decision Thursday 17 September 2020 - likely GBP impact (spoiler - none)

A preview of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today from TD, vie eFX.





"With the BoE expected to keep all policy levers on hold, we do not think the September MPC meeting is likely to give sterling much in the way of strong directional cues. All else equal, we expect currency investors to receive mixed set of messages from the BoE"

"The overall tone may take another step in a dovish direction. At the same time, however, we do not expect the BoE to validate hopes for any further near-term easing on rate cuts or asset purchases. If anything, we see them centering market expectations around our base case scenario of an additional £50 bn of QE alongside the November MPR"

Bank of England announcement is due at 1100 GMT







