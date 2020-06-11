Bank of England monetary policy meeting for June - preview
An early heads up to next week's BoE policy deliberations
- Thursday 18 June, decision at 1100GMT
- in line with consensus in looking for the Bank of England to announce £100bn of further QE at the June meeting
- risks lying toward even more QE,
- We do not expect any further details, nor even specific mention, of other policy options like negative rates or YCC
TD say to watch equity market movement for GBP direction:
- near-term GBP outlook uncertain as it remains highly sensitive to risk appetite
- Sterling may benefit on a larger-than-expected package, but we expect disappointment may be punished
- Within this, sentiment may define the scale of any such moves