Bank of England monetary policy meeting for June - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

An early heads up to next week's BoE policy deliberations 

  • Thursday 18 June, decision at 1100GMT
Keeping it brief, more to come next week, this via TD:
  • in line with consensus in looking for the Bank of England to announce £100bn of further QE at the June meeting
  • risks lying toward even more QE,
  • We do not expect any further details, nor even specific mention, of other policy options like negative rates or YCC
TD say to watch equity market movement for GBP direction:
  • near-term GBP outlook uncertain as it remains highly sensitive to risk appetite
  • Sterling may benefit on a larger-than-expected package, but we expect disappointment may be punished
  • Within this, sentiment may define the scale of any such moves

