Bank of England monetary policy meeting Thursday 23 September 2021 - previews

The BoE MPC statement is due at 1100 GMT.

Earlier previews are here:

The long story short on this meeting is no change in policy is expected. here is what is the focus from:





BNZ:

the market will be interested in the tone of the Statement, given expectations that tighter policy will prevail from next year





TD is on the same track, saying tighter policy from the Bank is possible in 2022





RBC is forecasting hikes from BoE, each of 0.25%, in May and November next year and no change at today's meeting





ASB is watching to see if any members of the MPC join the one (Saunders) in voting for a curtailment of the QE bond buying program:

For reference, there is roughly £49bn of purchase headroom left from the £875bn government bond buying envelope. At the current purchase pace, the BoE is on track to reach the target of its government bond buying program by yearend.

Cable is testing its lows from July and August.



