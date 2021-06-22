Bank of England monetary policy meeting Thursday 24 June 2021 - preview

Earlier previews of the June BoE meeting can be found here:

We expect no change in policy

the key focus likely on the Committee's vote on its QE Gilt purchases

we think that a repeat of the May 8:1 vote count is likely, with outgoing Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, voting in favour of reducing the target stock of Gilts purchases by f 50bn from 1875bn, and the rest of the Committee staying on hold, implying no change in the weekly pace of purchases (GBP3.44b)

In the absence of an official update of macroeconomic projections, we do not expect any significant change in the MPC's tone with the Committee likely reaffirming its view that GDP is expected to rebound strongly in Q2 and, absent reintroduction of mobility restrictions, to recover to the pre-Covid level by the end of the year

As regards inflation ... BoE's May forecast ... of inflation temporarily rising above the target towards the end of the year before returning to around 2% in the medium term

