Bank of England monetary policy meeting Thursday 5 August 2021 - preview

The BoE Monetary Policy Committee decision and minutes will be published at 1100 GMT .

The really brief version of what to expect from this meeting is not very much at all.

Market expectations (near unanimous) are for no change to policy and no change to forward guidance on the path ahead for interest rates.





Eyes will be on how votes there are for an early end to QE; 1 to 2 is the current market, Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders being the usual suspects.





I'll have more to come on this a little later.





MPC member Ramsden:



