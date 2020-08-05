Bank of England MPC meeting on Thursday, negative rates? Not yet - preview

Coming up on 6 August, BoE monetary policy decision

No change in in in the benchmark rate is expected.





Via Scotia, a little more:

No change to the 0.1% Bank Rate is expected.

Forecasts will be updated and could showcase the MPC's bias toward downside risks.

Expect further jawboning on the negative rate option, but it's unlikely that the results of the BoE's review of this option will be disclosed just yet.

At present, markets are pricing a marginally negative policy rate commencing in early 2021



