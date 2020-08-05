Bank of England MPC meeting on Thursday, negative rates? Not yet - preview
Coming up on 6 August, BoE monetary policy decision
- No change in in in the benchmark rate is expected.
Via Scotia, a little more:
- No change to the 0.1% Bank Rate is expected.
- Forecasts will be updated and could showcase the MPC's bias toward downside risks.
- Expect further jawboning on the negative rate option, but it's unlikely that the results of the BoE's review of this option will be disclosed just yet.
- At present, markets are pricing a marginally negative policy rate commencing in early 2021
