Bank of England MPC meeting on Thursday, negative rates? Not yet - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Coming up on 6 August, BoE monetary policy decision

  • No change in in in the benchmark rate is expected.

Via Scotia, a little more:
  • No change to the 0.1% Bank Rate is expected. 
  • Forecasts will be updated and could showcase the MPC's bias toward downside risks. 
  • Expect further jawboning on the negative rate option, but it's unlikely that the results of the BoE's review of this option will be disclosed just yet. 
  • At present, markets are pricing a marginally negative policy rate commencing in early 2021 
Preview posted earlier:
