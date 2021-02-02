Bank of England MPC meeting Thursday 4 February 2021 - super-quick preview

BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the announcement is due at 1200GMT on Thursday.

Consensus expectations are for no change to policy.

policy rate to remain at 0.1%

QE total stock of asset purchases will remain at £875bn

There will be information from the Bank on its review on negative rates, the Bank is expected to give no indication such a move to sub-zero is imminent, especially given the successful pace of the vaccine rollout. Governor Bailey will speak on 5 February at 1330GMT







