Bank of England MPC meeting Thursday 4 February 2021 - super-quick preview
BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the announcement is due at 1200GMT on Thursday.
Consensus expectations are for no change to policy.
- policy rate to remain at 0.1%
- QE total stock of asset purchases will remain at £875bn
- There will be information from the Bank on its review on negative rates, the Bank is expected to give no indication such a move to sub-zero is imminent, especially given the successful pace of the vaccine rollout.
Governor Bailey will speak on 5 February at 1330GMT