Bank of England MPC meeting Thursday 4 February 2021 - super-quick preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the announcement is due at 1200GMT on Thursday.

Consensus expectations are for no change to policy.
  • policy rate to remain at 0.1%
  • QE total stock of asset purchases will remain at £875bn
  • There will be information from the Bank on its review on negative rates, the Bank is expected to give no indication such a move to sub-zero is imminent, especially given the successful pace of the vaccine rollout. 
Governor Bailey will speak on 5 February at 1330GMT
BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the announcement is due at 1200GMT on Thursday.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose